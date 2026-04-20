Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia seeks suo motu action over Guwahati flooding, woman’s death

Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has written to the state Human Rights Commission, urging it to take suo motu cognisance of severe waterlogging in Guwahati after heavy overnight rain, linking the crisis to a woman’s death and alleging repeated governance failures.

In his letter to AHRC chairperson Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Saikia described the situation as a “continuing and systemic human rights violation” affecting residents’ right to life, livelihood, dignity and education.

At least one person died, and normal life was disrupted across the city on Monday as torrential rain submerged roads, inundated homes and paralysed traffic. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority confirmed that a woman, identified as Payal Nath, died after falling into a drain at Maligaon Chariali near the Northeast Frontier Railway headquarters.

“I respectfully submit this representation seeking the urgent intervention of this commission regarding the continuing and systemic human rights violations affecting the residents of Guwahati,” Saikia wrote, adding that the situation reflects a “multi-layered failure of governance”.

He argued that the recurring flooding is not a natural inevitability but a preventable hazard, pointing to incidents such as people being swept into open drains, deaths linked to uncovered infrastructure, electrocution in waterlogged areas and widespread storm damage.

The Opposition leader also raised concerns over the impact on daily life, stating that repeated school closures have disrupted education, while “daily wage earners are losing vital income” and businesses are suffering economic losses.

Referring to the Silsako eviction drive, Saikia said around 1,200 houses were demolished in the name of flood mitigation, yet flooding persists. He further alleged irregularities in public spending, claiming RTI findings show drainage equipment and “super sucker” machines were procured at higher-than-market rates, raising questions of financial accountability.

Saikia urged the commission to call for compliance reports on Gauhati High Court orders issued between 2022 and 2024, conduct a comprehensive inquiry into drainage failures and fix accountability of officials. He also sought an independent audit of flood-related expenditure and recommended criminal or vigilance action where necessary.

“Pending final disposal, I urge the Hon’ble Commission to direct immediate interim measures, including the emergency covering of all open drains… and the restoration of normal civic life,” he said.

Large parts of Guwahati reported flooding, including Zoo Road, GS Road, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Ulubari, Chandmari and Maligaon, with water levels ranging from knee-deep to chest-high in several areas.

Calling the situation a “profound failure of governance”, Saikia pressed for urgent intervention, compensation for victims and time-bound corrective measures to prevent further loss of life and disruption.