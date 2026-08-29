Assam LoP Wazed Ali Choudhury Says AIUDF ‘Not a Factor’ in Nagaon Bypoll

Assam Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury on August 29 dismissed the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) as a significant factor in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, asserting that the contest would primarily be between the major political forces.

Speaking in Guwahati, Choudhury said the Congress had received applications from five aspirants for the party ticket and that preparations for the by-election were already underway. The final decision on the Congress candidate will be taken by the party high command.

On the AIUDF, Choudhury alleged that the party exists because of the BJP and claimed that both parties are “communal parties.”

“The AIUDF is not a factor in this election. The AIUDF exists because of the BJP. Once the AIUDF is finished, the BJP will also be finished. Both are communal parties. If one shuts down, the other will too,” he said.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the election of former MP Pradyut Bordoloi to the Assam Assembly. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the by-election.

Choudhury also rejected speculation about Congress MLA and former Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia leaving the party, saying Saikia had made it clear that he would remain with the Congress.

The Congress is now preparing to finalise its candidate for the Nagaon bypoll, with the party high command expected to take a final call from among the five applicants.