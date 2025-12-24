Assam LoP writes to PM demanding probe into arson of KAAC CEM’s house, alleged evidence destruction and corruption

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention and a magisterial probe into the arson of the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, alleging suspected destruction of evidence and reported corruption practices.

In his letter dated December 24, Saikia termed the incident at Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong as a serious matter that has weakened public trust in governance and constitutional processes in the Sixth Schedule area. He urged the Centre to ensure accountability and uphold constitutional supremacy, particularly given the special protections accorded to tribal areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Saikia referred to the violent protests that erupted on December 22 amid demands for protection of Professional Grazing Reserve and Village Grazing Reserve lands in Karbi Anglong, during which Ronghang’s house was set on fire. He noted that clashes between protesters and police followed, leading to the imposition of curfew and deployment of a large number of security personnel.

According to the letter, local residents alleged that Ronghang had earlier held meetings with student groups and individuals observing a hunger strike, and that events surrounding these engagements further intensified tensions in the area. Saikia claimed that after the arson, Ronghang’s house—described as a crucial piece of evidence—was allegedly demolished with a bulldozer without waiting for forensic examination or a judicial order under the CrPC.

The Opposition leader said the demolition raised serious suspicion of destruction of evidence under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pointing out that there was no reported forensic sealing of the crime scene, videography, or debris analysis. He argued that the haste in demolishing the structure could indicate an attempt to conceal documents or materials linked to alleged corruption.

Saikia also cited previous media and public reports accusing Ronghang of financial irregularities, including alleged embezzlement of KAAC funds, irregularities in land allocation, misuse of authority in development projects, and misappropriation of PGR and VGR land. He stated that, in this context, the demolition of the house could not be dismissed as incidental.

In the letter, Saikia placed several demands before the Prime Minister, including the immediate suspension of Tuliram Ronghang due to his alleged involvement in the destruction of evidence, initiation of a judicial or magisterial inquiry into the arson and subsequent demolition, sealing of the crime scene for forensic investigation, and filing of appropriate criminal cases if irregularities are established. He also sought action against officials who allegedly allowed the bulldozer operation and called for a Lokayukta inquiry into reported corruption cases.

Emphasising the sensitivity of the Sixth Schedule region, Saikia said timely intervention by the Centre would help restore public confidence in India’s judicial institutions and governance framework in Karbi Anglong.