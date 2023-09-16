With Ganesh Chaturthi festival round the corner, Guwahati's Dr Ambedkar Youth Club is all set to welcome the deity by installing a 30-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesh in Assam's Fatasil area in Guwahati.

Dr Ambedkar Youth Club in Guwahati which has been organising the festival with great pomp and gaiety for the past 37 years, erected the 30-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesh to attract devotees.

Preparations are in full swing in the area. Meanwhile, the organizing committee erected the idol of Lord Ganesh on September 18 and the festival will be celebrated for nine days.



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