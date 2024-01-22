As the country reverently witnesses the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a miraculous incident occurred in Barpeta Road. A small structure of Lord Ram Temple emerged from the depths of a local pond.

The extraordinary occurrence took place when Ujjwal Barman, a 12-year-old resident of Jakhlibil Pathar village near Barpeta Road, went for an afternoon bath in a pond near his house. To his astonishment, as he felt a peculiar movement beneath the water, his eyes witnessed the emergence of a metal temple, bearing a striking resemblance to the Ram Temple.

The structure believed to be made of gold, was carefully lifted from the pond by onlookers, yet questions linger about its authenticity and true identity. While witnesses asserted that the recovered structure is indeed the idol of Lord Ram, an air of uncertainty remains regarding whether it is dedicated to Lord Ram or any other deity.