Assam loses an estimated 8,000 hectares of land to riverbank erosion every year, even as shifting river courses and silt deposition create new land elsewhere, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on November 10 during visits to Morigaon and Kamrup districts to review erosion control and land reclamation projects.

After inspecting sites along the Brahmaputra, Sarma said the government was pursuing a two-pronged strategy to tackle the problem by strengthening vulnerable river embankments and reclaiming newly formed land for productive use.

"Our strategy has two parts: strengthening embankments to protect vulnerable areas from erosion, and developing newly formed land for productive use in agriculture and tourism," he said in a post on X.

In Morigaon, the chief minister reviewed ongoing and proposed land reclamation projects at Chanaka. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), work on a 1,000-bigha project is expected to begin soon, while another project covering 1,500 bighas has been proposed.

Three projects are being planned in the region, with a combined target of reclaiming around 4,000 to 5,000 bighas of land, the CMO said, adding that the initiative would create opportunities for its productive utilisation.

The Water Resources Department has also set a target to scientifically restore erosion-affected stretches between Kashshila and Narsingha Hill, and Narsingha Hill and Ganesh Hill.

The proposed restoration work is expected to protect riverside agricultural land and settlements from erosion while creating opportunities for agriculture and irrigation.

"Once completed, this ambitious project is expected to provide permanent protection to riverside agricultural lands and human settlements," an official said.

Sarma also inspected the proposed Kayatol project site in Kamrup district, where the government plans to scientifically reclaim more than 2,000 bighas of land exposed by the changing course of the Brahmaputra.

The reclaimed land is proposed to be utilised for agriculture, industrial activities and habitation, according to the CMO.

Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika and Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain accompanied the chief minister during the inspections.