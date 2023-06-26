The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam on June 26 has apprehended Nabajyoti Nath, a Lot Mandal of the Morigaon Revenue Circle, on charges of bribery. The complaint lodged at the Directorate alleged that Nath demanded a bribe of Rs. 30,000 for processing Namjari works, which was later reduced to Rs. 25,000.

Refusing to succumb to corruption, the complainant sought legal intervention from the authorities, leading to a meticulously planned operation by the Directorate. Today, on June 26, 2023, a trap was set, and Shri Nabajyoti Nath was caught red-handed accepting Rs. 15,000 as part of the demanded bribe at 11:30 AM. The tainted money was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Based on the compelling evidence against the accused public servant, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption promptly arrested Shri Nabajyoti Nath. A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station on June 26, 2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The legal proceedings in this case are currently underway.