In a significant development today, the Directorate of Vigilance And Anti Corruption (DIRVAC) apprehended Khagen Kalita, Lot Mandal of the Ghograpar Revenue Circle, Nalbari District. Kalita was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a complainant within the premises of the Circle Officer's office. The bribe was allegedly demanded in exchange for facilitating the issuance of land sale permission.

The operation, executed by DIRVAC officials, unfolded when Kalita was in the midst of negotiating the bribe with the complainant. Swift action was taken, and Kalita was apprehended on the spot, ensuring that justice could be swiftly pursued in the matter.

Interrogations are currently underway to unearth further details regarding the extent of Kalita's involvement and any potential accomplices. This incident underscores the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and uphold integrity within governmental institutions.

The DIRVAC has reiterated its commitment to rooting out corruption at all levels and ensuring that public offices operate with transparency and accountability. Further updates on the investigation are awaited as authorities continue to delve into the matter.

Earlier, Dapendra Nath Brahma, a Senior Assistant at the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer in Golakganj, Dhubri was apprehended along with Naba Krishna Roy, the Block Elementary Education Officer himself. Brahma was caught accepting a bribe in conspiracy with Roy for updating the service book of the complainant. The operation also resulted in the arrest of Naba Krishna Roy, highlighting the interconnected nature of corruption within the bureaucratic system.

Also in the day yesterday, Rani Bora, the Accountant at the office of the District Agricultural Officer in Jorhat. Bora was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in her office. The bribe was reportedly demanded in exchange for processing the travelling allowance of a complainant. This swift action underscores the commitment of the Directorate to root out corruption from government institutions.