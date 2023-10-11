Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain returned to her home state Assam on October 11, following her silver medal win at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.

Borgohain arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati's Borjhar in the morning, where she was warmly welcomed by members of the state administration.

Borgohain, who represented India and Assam in the women's 75-kilogram boxing category at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, secured the silver medal after losing to China's Li Qian in the finals on October 4.

On October 3, Borgohain had punched her way into the finals, making her the fourth Indian boxer to secure a berth at the Paris 2024 Olympics.



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