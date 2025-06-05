Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, June 5 inaugurated the ‘Lovlina Boxing Academy’ at Borchandra in North Guwahati, a facility envisioned to groom the next generation of boxing talent from the state.

The academy, named after Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, marks a milestone in the journey of Assam’s sporting ecosystem. Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister lauded Lovlina’s indomitable spirit and accomplishments, calling her a symbol of perseverance and pride for the state and the nation.

"Assam’s emerging pugilists now have a dedicated platform to chase their dreams," Sarma posted on social media platform 'X'. "Led by ace boxer @LovlinaBorgohai, this world-class centre is equipped with modern training facilities to prepare our youth for national and international arenas."

The Assam government, underscoring its commitment to promoting sports, has announced a financial grant of ₹2 crore through the Department of Sports for further development of the academy’s infrastructure. The funds will aid in constructing a residential hostel to accommodate trainees, ensuring a conducive training environment.

In a move to make the academy accessible to all aspiring athletes, the training fee has been nominally fixed at ₹500 — an initiative that has drawn appreciation from the sporting community.

A visibly emotional Lovlina expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating, “This is not just an academy — it is the realization of a dream I’ve long cherished. I’m deeply thankful to Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa sir for inaugurating the 'Lovlina Boxing Academy & Gym'. Your unwavering support is inspiring, and with your encouragement, we aim to produce future champions who will make Assam and India proud.”