Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated candidates who passed the HSLC examination today, saying that the low pass percentage was unavoidable because to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has damaged the education system.

The HSLC examination will continue, according to the minister, and the 10 posts will be available. "Government school pass rates have dropped, and the reasons for this will be investigated. The findings in the tribal districts of Chirang, Cachar, and Karbi Anglong are not satisfactory, and this must be investigated. The outcome of the Dima Hasao area is better than that of Karbi Anglong, according to the minister.

He further stated that the education system in the tea garden areas are lacking behind. “The schools have been established in the tea garden areas but the education is lacking behind and we will examine as to why they are lacking behind. We have also instructed SEBA to find out the reason as to why the tea garden areas are lacking behind in the education system,” Pegu said.

The minister further stated that the results of English medium schools are good. “The infrastructure and number of teachers in the government schools are not up to the mark for which the performance is not good. The government is trying to improve the infrastructure in the government schools so that the performance could be better,” he added.