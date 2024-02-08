Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that students in the current year will be provided with free uniforms. The Chief Minister emphasized that any irregularities in the distribution of uniforms would result in legal action.

"I am pleased to announce that this year, students will be given free uniforms. However, I want to make it clear that if there are any issues in the supply chain leading to a mess in uniform distribution, cases will be registered," stated Chief Minister Sarma during the assembly session.

Expressing concern over the varying quality of uniforms in different districts, the Chief Minister pointed out disparities between schools that effectively utilize uniform funds and those that do not, singling out SMDC and Pradhan students.

"While some schools maintain a good standard in providing uniforms, there are others, like SMDC and Pradhan students, who do not use the uniform funds efficiently. This year, our mission is to ensure that every school delivers good-quality uniforms to the students," he added.

In addition to the focus on uniforms, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the existing mid-day meal program and announced a renewed emphasis on improving uniform standards across all schools.

As a proactive measure, the Chief Minister urged all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to categorize LP schools uniform in their respective areas into A, B, and C based on uniform standards. Furthermore, he called for decisive action against schools falling into the C category, urging MLAs to file FIRs against them for misusing the allocated uniform funds.

This announcement underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that students receive high-quality uniforms and that funds allocated for this purpose are utilized responsibly. The Chief Minister's directive to MLAs reflects a proactive approach to address any discrepancies in the distribution of uniforms and holds schools accountable for their use of allocated funds.