Assam LPG consumers asked to complete e-KYC by Aug 16 or risk losing subsidised cylinder rates

Domestic LPG consumers across Assam have been urged to complete their Aadhaar-based electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification by August 16 to continue receiving subsidised LPG cylinders.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have set August 16 as the deadline for completing the mandatory e-KYC process. Consumers who fail to complete the verification may lose their eligibility for subsidised domestic LPG refills and could be required to purchase cylinders at non-subsidised or commercial rates.

Gas agency representatives have appealed to consumers across the state to complete the verification without delay by visiting their respective LPG distributors or using the official mobile applications of their service providers.

The nationwide e-KYC drive aims to eliminate duplicate and fraudulent LPG connections while ensuring that government subsidies reach genuine beneficiaries.

Consumers can complete the process by submitting their Aadhaar details and LPG consumer information at their authorised gas agency. Alternatively, the verification can be carried out through official apps such as IndianOil ONE, HP Pay, and the Bharatgas app using biometric or face authentication.

Authorities have advised consumers not to wait until the last moment and to complete the verification well before the deadline to ensure uninterrupted supply of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders.