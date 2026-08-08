Assam: LPG consumers in Morigaon told to complete Aadhaar based e-KYC before August 16

LPG agencies in Assam’s Morigaon district have urged domestic LPG consumers to complete their Aadhaar-based e-KYC process by August 16, warning that failure to meet the deadline could result in loss of subsidy benefits and higher charges for LPG cylinders.

The advisory was issued during a press conference organised by gas agencies at the auditorium of the Morigaon Journalists’ Association on Thursday.

Representatives of the LPG agencies said e-KYC has been made mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers in accordance with government directives. Consumers have been advised to complete the verification process within the stipulated deadline to avoid disruptions in LPG services and subsidy-related benefits.

According to the agencies, consumers who fail to complete the e-KYC process by August 16 could lose access to applicable LPG subsidies and may be required to pay additional charges while purchasing cylinders. In some cases, consumers could end up paying significantly more for an LPG cylinder.

The agencies have appealed to consumers across Morigaon district to contact their respective LPG distributors at the earliest and complete the Aadhaar-based e-KYC process before the deadline.

Consumers have also been advised to ensure that their Aadhaar details are correctly linked and verified as part of the process to avoid inconvenience in future LPG bookings and purchases.