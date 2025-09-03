Assam: LPG Panchayat outreach programme held in Boko Girls' High School, foster safe gas usage among women

In a bid to promote safe usage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and empower consumers, particularly women, a community outreach programme was organized at Boko Girls’ High School to mark IndianOil Day. The event, held under the banner of “LPG Panchayat”, was conducted by Nandini Gas Agency in association with IndianOil Corporation Ltd.

The initiative included an LPG safety clinic, interactive demonstrations, and knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at addressing common concerns related to domestic LPG handling and emergency response measures. As part of its community support, Nandini Gas Agency also donated two ceiling fans to the school, highlighting IndianOil’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure in semi-urban areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandini Gas Agency Manager Bhaben Das emphasized, “Our objective is not only to deliver LPG cylinders but also to ensure that every household understands how to use them safely. Programmes like these help build trust and awareness.” Assistant Manager Dipak Rabha interacted with participants, addressing safety-related queries from students, teachers, and local residents.

The LPG Panchayat, a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), has played a significant role in educating communities on safe LPG practices, thereby contributing to both consumer welfare and public safety. The initiative received widespread appreciation from the local community for its practical value, while the school authorities expressed gratitude for the combined efforts in promoting awareness and supporting infrastructure.