The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Lumding Division, Prem Ranjan Kumar, stands accused of harassing and mistreating journalists on duty. The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 30, near Jatinga Lampur Railway Station during coverage of restoration work in the area.

Swadeep Hasamsa, a journalist of a regional news channel in Guwahati, accompanied by senior journalist Anup Biswas from Dima Hasao, arrived at the site to report on the ongoing restoration efforts. Their intention was to seek comments from authorized railway officials regarding the restoration work. However, their encounter with DRM Lumding turned into a distressing ordeal.

According to Swadeep Hasamsa's account, DRM Lumding arrived at the scene accompanied by guards. Instead of engaging with the journalists, he allegedly began shouting and forcibly expelled them from the area. Despite holding logos identifying themselves as media personnel, the journalists were subjected to verbal abuse and intimidation.

The situation escalated when DRM Lumding allegedly attempted to seize Swadeep Hasamsa's mobile phone. Railway officials, at his instruction, reportedly confiscated the phone and deleted all footage, including important files, causing damage to the device in the process. It was later confirmed that the person responsible for the altercation was indeed DRM Lumding, whom the journalists had originally intended to meet for comments.

Expressing their dismay and condemnation of the incident, the Dima Hasao Press Club, through its President Pankaj Mung and Secretary Mahmadul Hussan Barbhuiya, issued a statement demanding justice and fair treatment for media personnel. The press club vehemently opposes any actions that infringe upon the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression.

In response to the incident, a formal complaint has been lodged with the General Manager of NF Railway, Maligaon demanding investigation and necessary action to address the grievances of the affected journalists. Copies of the complaint have also been forwarded to relevant authorities, including the Chairman of the Press Council of India and the Chairman of the Railway Board of India, for their information and intervention.