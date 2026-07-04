Assam: Lumpy skin disease outbreak in Chhaygaon inflicts heavy losses on livestock farmers

An outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has affected several villages in Chhaygaon under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency in Assam's Kamrup district, resulting in widespread cattle infections and multiple livestock deaths. The viral disease has caused significant financial losses to cattle rearers, prompting demands for stronger government intervention and enhanced veterinary support.

The highly contagious disease has spread across several rural areas, with numerous cattle reportedly infected and several succumbing to the illness. The outbreak has severely impacted farming households, many of which depend on livestock as a primary source of income through dairy production and agricultural activities.

Affected cattle owners said the loss of livestock, coupled with the cost of treatment for infected animals, has placed considerable financial strain on their families. Several farmers stated that years of investment in livestock rearing have been adversely affected by the outbreak.

Residents and livestock rearers alleged that preventive measures were inadequate before the disease spread. They claimed that vaccination programmes were either delayed or failed to provide sufficient coverage in vulnerable areas, allowing the infection to spread rapidly across villages. According to local residents, timely vaccination could have substantially reduced the scale of the outbreak.

Farmers also highlighted a shortage of veterinary services in remote areas, alleging delays in accessing veterinary assistance, medicines and treatment for infected cattle. The situation has raised concerns among livestock owners as fresh cases continue to be reported.

Local residents have urged the State Government and the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to intensify vaccination campaigns, deploy additional veterinary personnel, ensure an adequate supply of medicines, and provide financial assistance or compensation to farmers who have lost cattle due to the disease. They have also sought awareness campaigns to educate livestock owners on early symptoms, preventive measures and disease management.

Chhaygaon Block Veterinary Dispensary Veterinary Officer Dr. Manashjyoti Thakuria said the department has been actively monitoring the outbreak and providing treatment to affected animals. He described Lumpy Skin Disease as a viral infection affecting cattle and urged livestock owners to report suspected cases immediately to facilitate timely treatment and containment measures.

Dr. Thakuria acknowledged that the veterinary institution is operating with limited manpower, which has affected field-level operations. Despite these constraints, he said the department is making every effort to respond to affected areas and appealed to livestock owners not to panic. He advised cattle rearers to contact the department's helpline in the event of suspected infections or emergencies so that veterinary teams can respond without delay.

With the outbreak continuing to affect cattle across several parts of Chhaygaon, residents have reiterated the need for strengthened disease surveillance, adequate veterinary manpower, timely vaccination programmes and coordinated government action to contain the spread of the disease and safeguard the livelihoods of livestock-dependent farming communities.