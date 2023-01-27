In a brutal and horrifying incident, a group of men assaulted a woman in the state's Nagalbhanga area of the Chirang district of Assam, said the victim on January 27.

As per reports, the woman was assaulted in the name of providing job.

The men took her to the forest, stripped her nude, and videotaped her and in the name of work, the perpetrators abused and sexually harassed her.

She, on the other hand, did not give up and was prepared to combat any evil.

She took a decisive move and decided to hold a press conference at the Bongaigaon Press Club to shed light on the incidence of how she endured the agony of molestation.

It needs mention here that the woman is willing to go to whatever length to punish the perpetrators of such horrific cruelty.