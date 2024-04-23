Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha candidate, Lurinjyoti Gogoi in a media address, stated that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent statement has made it clear that the Chakma community is considering Assam for citizenship under CAA.

This is due to the Arunachal government's decision to deny them citizenship.

The leader pointed out that this situation is a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he believes undermines the rights of indigenous people, orchestrated by both the state and Central government.

He further stressed that the state's population has not accepted the CAA to date and will persist in their opposition.

The leader highlighted that the CAA is a significant issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

He reported that people, expressing their disapproval of the CAA, have actively participated in the first phase of the election. He shared their concern that the Act might lead the state's indigenous population into a period of darkness.

The AJP leader also asserted that the people of the state have to date not accepted the CAA and will continue to do so.



Also Read: Assam Congress leader Bhupen Borah accuses Himanta Biswa Sarma of conspiring to settle Hajong-Chakma refugees

"In this election, the CAA is a major issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. In the 1st phase voicing the resentment against the CAA, people have come out and voted and have stated that this Act will push the indigenous people of the state to a dark phase," he added.

Assam Congress leader, Bhupen Borah, accused the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of a dangerous conspiracy against Assam.

He referred to the acceptance of an order from Amit Shah to settle 5 lakh Hajong-Chakma refugees in Assam.

This information was inadvertently disclosed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a press conference.

Rijiju had previously stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was a boon for Arunachal Pradesh, which would not accept any refugees from neighbouring countries.

Borah asserted that the people of Assam would reject this proposal. He anticipated their dissent would be evident in the votes cast on 26 April and 7 May.