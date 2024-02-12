Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi has said that the budget focuses on creating more beneficiaries by reducing capital expenditure and hampering the economy.

Commenting on the budget that was tabled by finance minister Ajanta Neog at the assembly today, Gogoi said that the budget is putting on creating more beneficiaries ahead of the elections by reducing spending on capital expenditure. He further said that the focus is on giving away benefits while putting the burden of a tattered economy on the common people.

The AJP supremo further said that instead of a productive budget, old promises have been repeated with no solution offered to basic problems of the people. Gogoi said that the budget is a disappointment and it will only create more problems for the economy of the state.

He further said that the unemployment problem of the state can be solved through the investment of large industries, but there is no mention of these issues in the budget.

Earlier today, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Budget 2024-2025 draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand vision of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat during Amrit Kaal. He further stated that the budget will help to take Assam amongst the top five states in the country.