Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi is all set to contest from Dibrugarh as the INDIA alliance candidate. This has been confirmed by reliable sources to India Today NE.

Gogoi's nomination from Dibrugarh constituency is the first major revelation in terms of the candidates that the INDIA bloc would be fielding in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Noteworthy is that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) already relased their list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP has announced Manoj Dhanowar as it candidate from Dibrugarh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its candidates for three crucial Lok Sabha seats in the state on February 8.

However, the announcement did not sit well with regional parties, leading to vocal opposition from Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi. Gogoi expressed dismay over the AAP's unilateral decision, labeling it as a breach of trust and a departure from the spirit of alliance politics. He criticized the party for not engaging in prior discussions with the regional parties stating the need for collaborative decision-making.

