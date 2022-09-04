Extending their support to the suggestions forwarded by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in today’s crucial meet with regards to mushrooming Jihadi activities in Madrassas of Assam, representatives of the religious minority groups have assured to partake the responsibilities of bringing in all the unregistered Madrassas under the jurisdiction of the Madrassa Boards of the state and function as per the laws and regulations of the state.

The heads of these religious minority boards have also asserted that they will bring in reforms in the laws of the Madrassa Boards that have been continuing since a long time. Welcoming the suggestions provided by DGP Mahanta with respect to reforms in the laws of the Madrassa Boards and its subsequent implementation, the heads of the minority boards have assured that all the necessary steps will be taken for the fruitful implementation of the laws. The Boards have been provided a time period of 6 months during which they will carry out a survey of all the Madrassas in the state and formulate a combined list of laws and regulations that will be followed by all the Madrassas.

“Any Madrassa functioning without affiliation to any board or organization will be brought under the jurisdiction or added under a particular Board. We ourselves don’t want such Madrassas flourishing in the state that do not have any allegiance to any particular board,” said Moulana Abdul Quadir Quasimi, All Assam Tanzim Madaris Madrassa Board.

“One thing is final, any individual or group found to be involved in any anti-national, anti-religious activities will be strictly tackled with. Hence, whatever support DGP Mahanta has requested from us, will be provided 100 percent. Earlier too we had publicly expressed our support to the police and today too we stand by our decision,” added Moulana Abdul Quadir Quasimi

Praising DGP Mahanta’s suggestion of introducing general subjects such as mathematics, geography etc in the general Madrassa curriculum, the heads of the religious minority boards have assured to implement the suggestion after due negotiations with members of all board heads.

Speaking about the police verification of Imams and teachers coming from other states to Assam, Moulana Abdul Quadir Quasimi said that the due process will be initiated as per the legal format and all details of the Madrassa will be uploaded on the portal that will be started by the Assam Police.

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