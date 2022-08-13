Madrassas across Assam have been wearing a patriotic look as many took out huge rallies and processions to mark ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. Amid the conundrum surrounding Madrasas over the arrests of Jihadis, Jihadi linkmen and busting terror modules, the religious institutions have begun their efforts of raising awareness of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day.

In accordance with the Central government, pushing in motion its ambitious plan to hoist/display the national flag in homes, targeting at least 20 crore households to become part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the state government of Assam too has begun its preparation for the Independence with full zeal and enthusiasm.

A situation has arisen where the minority section, especially the Muslim people are instilling patriotic consciousness among its brethren to identify themselves as “true patriots” of the country, so as to escape the regular religious dictates faced in their day-to-day life.

Perhaps that is why this time, there is more enthusiasm and urgency in implementing various government programmes of Independence Day celebrations, including Amrit Mahotsav and tricolor rally in many Madrasas than ever before.

Students and teachers of Madrassas are taking part in rallies holding the tricolour, colourful processions, human chain forming the national flag across the state of Assam. Officials and members of the Madrasa management committee as well as locals are also participating in the rally.

Maulana Abdul Quadir Quasimi, the General Secretary of All Assam Tanzim Madaris Madrasssa, while speaking to India Today NE exclusively said, “Every year all Madrassas in the state observe Independence Day on August 15 with full enthusiasm. There is a significance behind observing the Independence Day in Madrasas, as many of our ancestors have laid down their lives for the country, went to prison, fought in the freedom struggle. Hence it is important and a responsibility for all citizens of the country, including students and teachers of Madrassas to observe Independence Day. As this time it is the 75th year of our Independence Day, hence the government has launched few programmes on this occasion and considering that our country’s PM is our PM and the state’s CM is our CM as well, so being a responsible citizen of the country, we are observing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

It may be mentioned here that many rallies and processions were carried out in the state today. Students and teachers from different Madrassas participated in the "Prabhat Pheri" rally today, carrying the national flag and raising awareness of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.