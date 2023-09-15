After the clash between Police and Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) cadres broke our at the Maibanga area that claimed one life, Dima Hasao District Magistrate government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the matter on September 15.

"In pursuance of the report received from the superintendent of Police Dima Hasao vide his letter No HFG/Crime/7832 Dated 15" September 2023, Shri Meganjoy Thaosen ACS i/ CS.D.O (C) Maibang is hereby detailed for the conduct of a Magisterial Enquiry into the matter of the incident occured on 15.09.2023 that led to the death of Babujit Hapila @Ali Dimasa aged 24 years Son of Briju Hapila, resident of Longmailai village, Haflong PS", a government order read.

"Enquiry Officer will ascertain the facts and circumstances, that led to the incident resulting in the death of Babujit Hapila @Ali Dimasa Son of Briju Hapila of the village. The enquiry report is to be submitted within 21.09.2023", the order further read.

It is worthy to note that the incident took place in Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) designated camp Khasmaipur, Maibang of Dima Hasao district, last night, i.e. 15th September 2023 at around 1.30 am.

As per sources, the clash broke out between police and DNLA cadres, following which one DNLA cader identified as Abhijit Hapila alias Ali Dimasa died in cross-firing while two other persons namely Thomas Nunisa alias Rembo Dimsa and Dibaron Johoril alias Thinjhon Dimasa were injured.