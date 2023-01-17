A magistrate level inquiry has been ordered on January 17 to investigate the matter of open firing at one of the mobile phone thieves by Geetanagar Police in Guwahati.

Earlier on December 23, Assam police opened fire at two suspected thieves in Guwahati while they allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

The incident occurred near Geetanagar in Guwahati.

The suspected thieves were identified as Mukesh Kumar and Gaurav Paul and they sustained injuries after police opened fire at them.

Geetanagar police took the duo into custody for an inquiry into a mobile theft case.

Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“I didn’t try to escape while in custody. I didn’t run. The police then shot us and I don’t know the reason. One of my family members bought a new phone. I only inserted my SIM registered under my name into the phone. Police then called the station and questioned me regarding the phone,” injured Mukesh Kumar said.

Debabrata Saikia while speaking to the media said that police are not authorized to punish culprits. If thieves are running fast, police should run faster.

The authorities have reportedly asked Sub Divisional Commissioner Jai Shivani and Revenue Circle Officer Dipankar Barman to investigate the firing matter.

They have been directed to submit the report within ten days.

Notably, Mukesh Saha attempted to flee police custody after he was arrested and the police shot at his leg making him injured.

Interacting with the media, Saha said, “Few days back one of my family members bought a new phone. We inserted one SIM that was registered with my name. Later, the police asked us to reach police station and questioned us regarding the phone. Then I don’t what happened and the police shot us. I didn’t try to escape, was just sitting at one place.”