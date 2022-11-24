Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on November 26.

As per reports, around two hundred members will be accompanied by the chief minister to seek blessing from Maa Kamakhya. The members will be flying in chartered flights.

Notably, this is will be the Maharashtra CM's first visit to the state after rebelling against the Shiv Sena leadership and turning the political table of Maharashtra.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier in June 2022, while CM Shinde and his 39 supporters were camping in Guwahati prior to forming the government, the team had visited the Kamakhya Temple.

Read more: Maharashtra Assembly: CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote with 164-99 margin

In June this year, Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra prevailed in the floor test by a margin of 164 to 99, demonstrating the majority of his government and solidifying his position as the state's chief minister dethroning Uddhav Thackeray.

The trust vote was proposed by BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar and Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogawale. After a voice vote, on the proposal of the trust vote, opposition members demanded a division of the vote.

Just prior to the trust vote, Santosh Bangar and Shyamsundar Shinde, two Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs, switched allegiances.

Eknath Shinde, who led a revolt against Shiv Sena leading to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30.