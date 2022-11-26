Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his team members who are in Guwahati along with their family members on November 26 offered prayer at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Maa Kamakhya Temple Eknath Shinde said that the relationship between Assam and Maharashtra will bring happiness to both states.

“May Maa Kamakhya bring peace and happiness in Assam and May Maa Kamkhya bless the people of Assam with peace, prosperity and lots of happiness.” Eknath Shinde said.

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde was seen boarding a bus with his ministers travelling towards Maa Kamakhya temple.

According to reports, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited them for dinner tonight and they will stay overnight and leave Guwahati on November 27.

Earlier in June 2022 Eknath Shinde along with his 39 supporters visited Guwahati before forming the government in Maharashtra.