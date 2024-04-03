A tragic incident occurred on National Highway 27 at Manikpur in Bongaigaon district on April 3.

A 45-year-old man named Bivishan Atkar from Maharashtra was reportedly thrown out of a truck by unknown miscreants, resulting in his death on the highway.

It has been revealed that Atkar was a truck driver by profession.



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Local residents suspect that the driver was murdered and the unidentified culprits absconded in the truck.

This is a developing story.

