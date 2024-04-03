Assam: Maharashtra truck driver allegedly murdered on NH 27 in Bongaigaon
A tragic incident occurred on National Highway 27 at Manikpur in Bongaigaon district on April 3.
Advertisement
A tragic incident occurred on National Highway 27 at Manikpur in Bongaigaon district on April 3.
A 45-year-old man named Bivishan Atkar from Maharashtra was reportedly thrown out of a truck by unknown miscreants, resulting in his death on the highway.
It has been revealed that Atkar was a truck driver by profession.
Also Read: Assam: Locals steal rice sacks after goods truck plunges into pit near Kaziranga
Local residents suspect that the driver was murdered and the unidentified culprits absconded in the truck.
This is a developing story.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today