Assam Mahila Congress slams BJP over women’s reservation bill, calls narrative ‘misleading’

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur on April 20, launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, accusing the party of spreading “false narratives” to mislead the public.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Borthakur alleged that the BJP was trying to project the opposition as anti-women while diverting attention from delays in implementing the bill passed in 2023. She questioned why the legislation has not yet been enforced and criticised the Centre for linking it with delimitation based on the 2011 Census.

Using a metaphor, she said the BJP behaves like “a snake that bites and a charmer that heals,” adding that people have now understood the party’s strategy.

Borthakur highlighted that Congress has historically contributed to women’s empowerment and reiterated that the opposition supports immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation without additional conditions. She also cited representation figures, claiming that Congress has fielded more women candidates compared to the BJP in recent elections.

She further criticised the BJP over several issues related to women’s safety and rights, alleging inconsistency between its claims and actions. Referring to statements by leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi, she said the opposition remains open to implementing the bill based on the current Lok Sabha strength.

Borthakur urged people not to be influenced by what she termed as political propaganda and maintained that Congress will continue to stand for women’s rights.