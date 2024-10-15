Over 400 women farmers from across Northeast India gathered in Khanapara on October 15 to mark Mahila Kisan Diwas, highlighting the crucial but often overlooked contributions of women to the region's agricultural sector.

The event, organised by the Extension Education Institute (EEI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, focused on the theme "Role of Women Entrepreneurs in Transforming Agriculture."

Aruna Rajoria, IAS Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, emphasised the unique status of women in the Northeast. "Women in the NE Region enjoy a higher status of respect, freedom of decision-making, and recognition compared to the rest of the country," she said, pointing to the gender equity prevalent in Northeastern states.

This sentiment was echoed by other speakers, including Dr Bidyut C. Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, who stressed the potential for women to make significant impacts in agriculture with further support and sensitisation.

Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary (Extension) & AIF, MoA&FW, noted that women contribute over 50% to the agricultural sector's growth. He expressed optimism about increased female participation due to various government schemes reaching more women beneficiaries.

The day's events included a panel discussion on women's roles in agriculture, featuring experts from institutions such as the International Rice Research Institute and MANAGE. Outstanding women farmers and agripreneurs from the Northeast were also recognised with "Mahila Kisan Sanman" awards.

An exhibition showcasing products from women's self-help groups and agripreneurs, along with gender-friendly farm implements, provided a tangible display of women's contributions to the sector.

This annual celebration, initiated in 2016, aims to recognise and encourage women's participation in agriculture and allied sectors across India, with a special focus on the unique context of the Northeast region.