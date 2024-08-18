A mahout tragically lost his life after being attacked by his own domestic elephant in Assam's Golaghat on Sunday, August 18.

The incident took place as Shafiq Ali, the victim, was managing the elephant during a journey from Dergaon to the Golaghat forest department office for a routine medical check-up.

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The incident unfolded when two elephants, one of which was a calf, paused in the Salmara area. Ali, who was guiding his own elephant, approached the scene. In a bid to control the situation, he attempted to touch the trunk of his elephant. However, the usually docile creature suddenly turned violent, attacking Ali and inflicting severe injuries.

Despite immediate efforts to rush Ali to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving the community in mourning.

The tragedy did not end there. Following the attack, the now-agitated elephant fled towards the Dhansiri River. In its distressed state, the elephant caused further havoc by breaking a boat and disturbing the riverbank, further causing chaos in the area.



