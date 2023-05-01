Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah flagged off the first Flybig flight services between Guwahati-Dibrugarh with 64 passengers on-board on May 1.

The Flybig services will be operational between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati. Meanwhile the Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati route will see Flybig flight services operational from May 15.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah while speaking at a press conference said, “It is an important day as well as an important step towards the development of Assam tourism sector. Also, the Flybig flight services will be operational from today onwards. It is noteworthy, on the very first day of the flagging off the flight services, we saw 64 passengers boarding the maiden flight”.

The government is also mulling to begin flight services between Guwahati-Jorhat-Guwahati. “We think by providing flight services between Guwahati-Jorhat-Guwahati, there will be a significant increase in tourists as well as development in tourism sector in an around the Kaziranga area. It is possible at the first phase Assam Government might be facing some financial hurdle while attempting the required support to Flybig via VGF funding”.

As per sources, Flybig will be supported by ATDCL through VGF funding and weekly operation of flights in both the sectors will be decided mutually by both the parties.

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