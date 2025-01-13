India’s inland waterways took a major step forward with the successful maiden voyage of the MV Trishul under the Jalvahak Scheme. The vessel, accompanied by dumb barges Ajay and Dikshu, transported 1,500 tonnes of cement from Kolkata via National Waterway 1 (Ganga) to Pandu in Assam, navigating the critical Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

This journey highlights the growing shift towards waterways as an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to road and rail transport. After completing customs clearance at Dhubri on the India-Bangladesh border, the cargo continued its journey on National Waterway 2 (Brahmaputra), utilizing the infrastructure developed to support seamless inland navigation.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the significance of this achievement, stating, “The completion of MV Trishul’s maiden voyage is a pivotal moment for India’s inland water transport. It demonstrates the immense potential of waterways as an economical, eco-friendly, and efficient mode of transportation. This will significantly ease congestion on our railways and roadways while promoting sustainable logistics.”

The success of MV Trishul’s voyage is a key development in India’s logistics modernisation efforts, emphasizing the strategic importance of waterways in enhancing trade and connectivity. By tapping into the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, this initiative also strengthens cross-border trade partnerships, paving the way for further economic integration.