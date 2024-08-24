Tafazul Islam, the prime accused in the Dhing gang rape case, was declared dead after an intense two-hour-long rescue operation that ensued earlier in the day. Islam attempted to flee police custody today at 4 am by jumping into a nearby pond during an investigation. The police had escorted him to the crime scene for further inquiry when the escape attempt occurred.

Fearing that he might have drowned, the police immediately launched a search operation. After two hours, the rescue teams recovered the body of Islam from the water. Islam was arrested on August 23 after the extensive investigation identified him as the third man involved in the brutal gang rape.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the accused in the case would be dealt with stringent action. He reiterated that there were enough existing laws, policed and backed by enforcement, to deal with such atrocities. Elsewhere, the search for two other perpetrators involved in the act continues.

( Corrigendum: Indiatodayne.in used an incorrect picture of the accused. The error is regretted. )