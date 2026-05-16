Assam: Main accused in Nagaon Morikolong robbery case seriously injured in road mishap

The main accused in the Morikolong robbery case in Nagaon town sustained serious injuries after a police vehicle met with an accident during a late-night operation at Borghat in Nagaon.

The injured accused has been identified as Rajibur Rahman, a resident of Lakhimpur, who was arrested in connection with the robbery case.

According to reports, a team of Nagaon Police was conducting an operation with the accused in search of the stolen gold when another vehicle collided with the police vehicle late at night.

Rajibur Rahman suffered serious injuries in the accident and is suspected to have sustained severe damage to both his legs.

Two Nagaon Police personnel, including officer Biman Gogoi, were also injured in the collision.

All the injured persons were taken for medical treatment, and Rajibur Rahman is currently undergoing treatment at Nagaon Medical College Hospital.

Police sources said further investigation into the robbery case is continuing.