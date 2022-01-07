JORHAT: A special cell of the Delhi police arrested the main conspirator and creator of the app ‘Bulli Bai’ on GitHub platform from Assam Jorhat.

The main accused has been identified as 21-year-old Neeraj Bishnoi from Assam. He was arrested from Assam by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police, and was being brought to the national capital on the afternoon of January 6.

The accused is a resident of Digambar area in Assam's Jorhat district, pursuing BTech at the Bhopal branch of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

According to reports, Mumbai police was also in Assam to nab Neeraj and was just an hour away from his location, but the Delhi police detained him. According to reports, the online platform GitHub has given information to both police teams in connection with the probe. Sources told TNM that police prima facie believe that Neeraj Bishnoi was behind Twitter handles with the name Giyu, and designed the app.

After facing much criticism for not taking any action in both the ‘Sulli Deals’ and ‘Bulli Bai’ app cases, the Delhi Police had transferred the case of the ‘Bulli Bai’ app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for ‘auction', to its IFSO unit on Tuesday, January 4. This is the first arrest made in the case by the Delhi police.

On Wednesday, January 5, the Mumbai police made its third arrest in the ‘Bulli Bai’ case; Mayank Rawal (21) was nabbed from Uttarakhand in the early hours of Wednesday. Shweta Singh (18) had been arrested on Tuesday, January 4, from Rudrapur in the same state, while engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was detained from Bengaluru and was also arrested on Tuesday.