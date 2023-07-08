A student of Dibrugarh University was killed and four others were injured in a major accident that took place at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district on July 8 morning.

The accident took place in the wee hours of July 8, when a Swift car collided with a dumper truck with massive intensity.

The accident claimed one life while leaving four others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Luku Sharma, a student of Dibrugarh University.

According to sources, the vehicle was on its way to Mangaldai from Dibrugarh district.

Local police arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation. The injured people were immediately rushed to the nearby Dhalaibil Primary Health Centre where they received medical attention.

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