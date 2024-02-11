A major accident took place today in Assam when a bus carrying picnic goers lost control and fell over the side of the road at National Highway No 27, injuring about 20 passengers.

The incident has been reported from Dhumarkur in Bajali district where the bus reportedly lost control and fell on the side of the road. A total of 20 passengers have been reported to be injured, out of which the condition of ten passengers is stated to be critical.

Noteworthy is that the bus was headed to Tinsukia from Barpeta Road. The injured persons meanwhile have been admitted at the Pathsala Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, sources are stating that the driver of the vehicle was drunk driving which may have led to the accident.

Noteworthy is that in January, a major road accident took place in Golaghat district where a picnic going bus collided head on with a truck. Twelve persons were killed and 31 persons were injured in the tragic accident. The accident had brought a lot of focus on road safety norms and safe driving in Assam.