In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, Chirang police have seized a substantial cache of weapons during recent operations in the district. The operations, conducted on the Indo-Bhutan border, resulted in the confiscation of 17 handmade firearms, highlighting ongoing concerns about weapon proliferation in the region.

The first raid took place yesterday, when authorities targeted a location along the Indo-Bhutan border. During this operation, police recovered two handmade AK-series rifles, one revolver, five live bullets, six walkie talkies, and three receivers. This initial seizure underscored the scale of the illegal arms trade affecting the area.

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Following up on this effort, a second operation was executed later in the evening, leading to the seizure of five additional handmade revolvers and twelve more rifles. These findings bring the total number of seized weapons to 17, marking a significant achievement in the ongoing battle against illegal arms trafficking.

The successive operations reflect a coordinated effort by local law enforcement to combat the influx of unauthorized weaponry and maintain security in the region. The recovery of such a large number of firearms underscores the critical need for continued vigilance and enforcement to address the challenges posed by illegal arms distribution.