More than fifty people survived a terrible boat accident in Buridihing River in Tinsukia district on the morning of June 3.

The boat strayed away about 2 km on the banks of Buridihing river due to failure of the boat's engine as Jagun ghat doesn't have a permanent bridge and residents of this area have to cross Buridihing river by boats.

The passengers were later rescued after they caught on the shore of Buridihing river.

Jagun ghat falls under Jagun gaon panchayat of 124 numbers Margherita Constituency under Tinsukia district.

Local residents of Kothasema, Chandrapur, Adarsh Gaon and several other villages said that they have given hundreds of applications and memorandum to Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and Dibrugarh Constituency MP and Union Minister Rameswar Teli but all in vain.

T

The local residents have to travel dangerously by single engine boat as there is no permanent bridge at jagun ghat said a local resident of Kothasema village.

One resident of this area said that Dibrugarh MP and Union Minister Rameshwar Teli and Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma in the upcoming MP election Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) shall not get a single vote at every villages under jagun gaon panchayat.