In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, several bureaucrats or Assam Civil Service officers were transferred today in a notification which was issued by the home department of the state government.

Manisha Kalita, Circle Officer, Ghograpar Revenue Circle, Nalbari is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Dergaon Revenue Circle, Golaghat with immediate effect and until further order vice Chiranjit Das, transferred.

Devahuti Deka, Circle Officer, Jorhat East Revenue Circle, Jorhat is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Khumtai Revenue Circle, Golaghat with immediate effect and until further order vice Tanbir Yusuf Ahmed, transferred.

Moitryayee Moran, Circle Officer, Morigaon Revenue Circle, Morigaon is hereby transferred and posted against existing vacant post as Circle Officer, North Guwahati Revenue Circle, Kamrup with immediate effect and until further order.

Shilpi Shikha Thakuria, Circle Officer, Chabua Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Nalbari Revenue Circle, Nalbari with immediate effect and until further order vice Pranjal Baruah, transferred.

Pranjal Baruah, Circle Officer, Nalbari Revenue Circle, Nalbari is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Agomoni Revenue Circle, Dhubri with immediate effect and until further order vice Bikramjit Borah, transferred.

Kritika Basumatary, upon joining her service after availing Child Care Leave is hereby posted as Circle Officer, Dangtol Revenue Circle, Bongaigaon with immediate effect and until further order vice Jayanta Chakraborty, transferred.

The services of Kushal Kalita, Circle Officer, Sonapur Revenue Circle, Kamrup (M) is hereby reverted back to Personnel Department for further posting.

Pooja Das, Assistant Director of Land Records, Assam is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Balijana Revenue Circle, Goalpara with immediate effect and until further order vice Amarjyoti Nath, transferred.

Sameer Choudhury, ALRS Circle Officer, Dalgaon Revenue Circle, Darrang is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Goroimari Revenue Circle, Kamrup with immediate effect and until further order vice Arup Birkamaya, transferred.

Akashdeep Kakati, ALRS Circle Officer, Naduar (Pt.) Revenue Circle, Biswanath is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Kaliabor Revenue Circle, Nagaon against existing vacant post with immediate effect and until further order.

Sangeeta Sarma, ALRS Circle Officer, Moran Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Banekuchi Revenue Circle, Nalbari with immediate effect and until further order vice Dr. Angkita Sarma, transferred.

Jaideep Rajak, ALRS Circle Officer, Majuli Revenue Circle, Majuli is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Jorhat East Revenue Circle, Jorhat with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Devahuti Deka, transferred.

Nayan Jyoti Pathak, ALRS Circle Officer, Mangaldai Revenue Circle, Darrang is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle, Sonitpur with immediate effect and until further order vice Tanmoy Borah, transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/56-M: In the interest of public service, Dr. Angkita Sarma, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Banekuchi Revenue Circle, Nalbari is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Mikirbheta Revenue Circle, Morigaon against existing vacant post with immediate effect and until further order.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-N: In the interest of public service, Ms. Aditi Gogoi, ALRS (DR-2017), Circle Officer, Chariduar Revenue Circle, Sonitpur is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Ghograpar Revenue Circle, Nalbari with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Manisha Kalita, ACS (DR-2019) transferred.

Amarjyoti Nath, ALRS Circle Officer, Balijana Revenue Circle, Goalpara is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Mankachar Revenue Circle, South Salmara with immediate effect and until further order vice Gyanjyoti Dutta transferred.

Banashree Malakar, Circle Officer, Nagarbera Revenue Circle, Kamrup is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Mangaldai Revenue Circle, Darrang with immediate effect and until further order vice Nayanjyoti Pathak, transferred.

Arpita Dutta Mazumder, ALRS Circle Officer, Patharkandi Revenue Circle, Karimganj is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Kayan Revenue Circle, Kamrup with immediate effect and until further order vice Khirod Kamal Hazarika, transferred.

Jayanta Chakraborty, Circle Officer, Dangtol Revenue Circle, Bongaigaon is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Amguri Revenue Circle, Sivasagar with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Mitalee Lahon, transferred.

Nitul Khataniar, ALRS Circle Officer, Tengakhat Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Sonapur Revenue Circle, Kamrup (M) with immediate effect and until further order vice Kushal Kalita, reverted back to Personnel Department.

Gyanjyoti Dutta, Circle Officer, Mankachar Revenue Circle, South Salmara is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Margherita Revenue Circle, Tinsukia with immediate effect and until further order vice Runal Nath, transferred.

Dr. Anamika Gogoi, Circle Officer, Sapekhati Revenue Circle, Charaideo is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Gogamukh Revenue Circle, Dhemaji with immediate effect and until further order vice Khuljit Padun, transferred.

Pritom Das, ALRS (DR-2017), Circle Officer, Chamaria Revenue Circle, Kamrup is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Dalgaon Revenue Circle, Darrang with immediate effect and until further order vice Sameer Choudhury, transferred.

In the interest of public service, Shri Kamal Jyoti Borah, Circle Officer, Gossaigaon Revenue Circle, Kokrajhar is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Ujani Majuli Revenue Circle, Majuli with immediate effect and until further order vice Naba Jyoti Das, transferred.

Mitalee Lahon, Circle Officer, Amguri Revenue Circle, Sivasagar is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Chabua Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Shilpi Shikha Thakuria, transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/56-Y: In the interest of public service, Ms. Barsha Duarah, ALRS (DR-1/466328/20242017), Circle Officer, Sadiya Revenue Circle, Tinsukia is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Nowboicha Revenue Circle, Lakhimpur with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Rahul Pegu, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-Z: In the interest of public service, Shri Runal Nath, ALRS (DR-2017), Circle Officer, Margherita Revenue Circle, Tinsukia is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, South Salmara Revenue Circle, South Salmara with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Balin Baba Balari, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AA: In the interest of public service, Ms. Indica Gogoi, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Mahmora Revenue Circle, Charaideo is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Moran Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Sangeeta Sarma, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/56-AB: In the interest of public service, Shri Balin Baba Balari, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, South Salmara Revenue Circle, South Salmara is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Patherkandi Revenue Circle, Karimganj with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Arpita Dutta Mazumder, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AC: In the interest of public service, Shri Arup Birkamaya, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Goroimari Revenue Circle, Kamrup is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Srijangram Revenue Circle, Bongaigaon against existing vacant post with immediate effect and until further order.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AD: In the interest of public service, Shri Khuljit Padun, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Gogamukh Revenue Circle, Dhemaji is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Sadiya Revenue Circle, Tinsukia with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Barsha Duarah, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/56-AE: In the interest of public service, Shri Rahul Pegu, ALRS (DR-2017), Circle Officer, Nowboicha Revenue Circle, Lakhimpur is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Majuli Revenue Circle, Majuli with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Jaideep Rajak, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AF: In the interest of public service, Shri Naba Jyoti Das, ALRS (DR-2017), Circle Officer, Ujani Majuli Revenue Circle, Majuli is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Sidli Revenue Circle, Chirang with immediate effect and until further order.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AG: In the interest of public service, Shri Lambit Hazarika, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Subansiri Revenue Circle, Lakhimpur is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Sapekhati Revenue Circle, Charaideo with immediate effect and until further order vice Dr. Anamika Gogoi, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/56-AH: In the interest of public service, Shri Jonathan Vaiphei, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Lakhipur Revenue Circle, Cachar is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Nilambazar Revenue Circle, Karimganj with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Sajjad Hussain, ALRS (DR-2019) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AI: In the interest of public service, Shri Khirod Kamal Hazarika, ALRS (DR-2017), Circle Officer, Kayan Revenue Circle, Kamrup is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Chariduar Revenue Circle, Sonitpur with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Aditi Gogoi, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AJ: In the interest of public service, Shri Chiranjit Das, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Dergaon Revenue Circle, Golaghat is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Boitamari Revenue Circle, Bongaigaon with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Sujata Goswami, ALRS (DR-2019) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/56-AK: In the interest of public service, Ms. Rituparna Bhadra, ALRS (DR- 2017), Circle Officer, Baganpara Revenue Circle, Baksa is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Lakhipur Revenue Circle, Cachar with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Jonathan Vaiphei, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AL: In the interest of public service, Ms. Bilivia Choudhury, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer, Dhing Revenue Circle, Nagaon is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Tengakhat Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Jayanta Chakraborty, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AM: In the interest of public service, Shri Bikramjit Bora, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer, Agomoni Revenue Circle, Dhubri is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Morigaon Revenue Circle, Morigaon with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Moitrayee Moran, ACS (DR-2019) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AN: In the interest of public service, Shri Sajjad Hussain, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer, Nilambazar Revenue Circle, Dhubri is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Baganpara Revenue Circle, Baksa with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Rituparna Bhadra, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AO: In the interest of public service, Ms. Sujata Goswami, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer, Boitamari Revenue Circle, Bongaigaon is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Naduar (Pt.) Revenue Circle, Biswnath with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Akashdeep Kakati, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AP: In the interest of public service, Shri Tanbir Yusuf Ahmed, ALRS (DR-2019), Circle Officer, Khumtai Revenue Circle, Golaghat is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Nagarbera Revenue Circle, Kamrup with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Banashree Malakar, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AQ: In the interest of public service, Shri Tonmoy Borah, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer, Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle, Sonitpur is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Subansiri Revenue Circle, Lakhimpur with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Lambit Hazarika, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AR: In the interest of public service, Ms. Reetimoni Das, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer (A), Bongaigaon Revenue Circle, and i/c Manikpur Revenue Circle, RDM-11/188/2022-LR-REV-Revenue & D.M in Bongaigaon is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Chamaria Revenue Circle, Kamrup with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Pritom Das, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AS: In the interest of public service, Shri Biswajit Bora, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer (A), Titabor Revenue Circle, Jorhat is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Mahmora Revenue Circle, Charaideo with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Indica Gogoi, ALRS (DR-2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AT: In the interest of public service, Ms. Anindita Brahma, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer (A), Goreswar Revenue Circle, Tamulpur is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Dotoma Revenue Circle, Kokrajhar with immediate effect and until further order.

No. LA&A/233615/56-AU: In the interest of public service, Ms. Panjamuti Brahma, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer, Bagribari Revenue Circle, Kokrajhar is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Dhing Revenue Circle, Nagaon with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Bilivia Choudhury, ALRS (DR-2019) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AV: In the interest of public service, Ms. Jonali Rabha, ALRS (DR-2019), Circle Officer (A), Sarupeta Revenue Circle, Bajali and i/c Circle Officer, Athani Revenue Circle, Dhubri is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Gossaigaon Revenue Circle, Kokrajhar with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Kamal Jyoti Borah, ALRS (DR- 2017) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/56-AW: In the interest of public service, Ms. Aditi Nunisa, ALRS (DR-2019), Circle Officer (A), Udharbond Revenue Circle, Cachar is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Ram Krishna Nagar Revenue Circle, Karimganj with immediate effect and until further order vice Shri Satish Prasad, ALRS (DR-2017) under order of transfer.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AX: In the interest of public service, Shri Nikunja Kumar Das, ALRS (DR-2019), Circle Officer (A), Kampur Revenue Circle, Nagaon is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer, Bogribari Revenue Circle, Kokrjhar with immediate effect and until further order vice Ms. Panjamuti Brahma, ALRS (DR-2019) transferred.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AY: In the interest of public service, Ms. Rashika Shyam, ALRS (DR- 2019), Circle Officer (A), Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer (A), Raha Revenue Circle, Nagaon against existing vacant post with immediate effect and until further order.

No. LA&A/233615/ 56-AZ: In the interest of public service, Ms. Ruthi Aiawzo Selate, ALRS (DR-2019), Circle Officer (A), Silchar Revenue Circle, Cachar is hereby transferred and posted as Circle Officer (A), Badarpur Revenue Circle, Karimganj against existing vacant post with immediate effect and until further order.