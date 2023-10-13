A major disaster was averted after fire was doused on a vehicle which was carrying LPG cylinders in Assam's Cachar district. The incident happened at Moinarband, on the National Highway connecting Silchar with Haflong.

The vehicle was headed to Silchar from Borkhola when a tyre burst in the rear wheel late on Thursday night. However the situation soon turned serious when sparks from the ruptured tyre led to a fire, while began to spread over the vehicle. As per reports, the driver tried to extinguish the fire with his portable fire extinguisher, but to no avail.

Local residents quickly dailled the fire services, which was followed by a number of fire tenders soon reaching the spot, and managed to douse the fire in the nick of time. Police personnel from the police stations at Rongpur and Udarbond also reached the spot and managed the situation from getting out of hand,

The incident had become somewhat risky as the vehicle was approaching the IOCL depot at Moinarband, which could be potentially be disastrous had the incident taken place there.