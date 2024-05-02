Gohpur police apprehended two individuals, Mridul Deori and Sagar Subba, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities. The arrests were made following a raid conducted last night at Kokila Baligaon in Gohpur, where the suspects were reportedly attempting to distribute drugs. The police seized a total of 14 drug containers from the possession of each individual.

Upon interrogation, Deori and Subba confessed to their involvement in the illicit drug trade, providing crucial information leading to the apprehension of another alleged smuggler, Gajen Saikia, hailing from Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district. Saikia was subsequently arrested, and additional quantities of drugs were confiscated from his possession.

The bust comes amidst growing concerns over the proliferation of drug trafficking activities in the Assam-Arunachal border area of Gohpur. Authorities have noted a disturbing trend of increasing drug circulation in the region, raising alarms about the impact on local communities and public safety.

In response to the escalating drug trade, law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to crack down on criminal networks involved in narcotics smuggling. The arrests of Deori, Subba, and Saikia mark a significant victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.