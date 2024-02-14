In a major victory in the war against drugs, police in Assam's Karimganj district have achieved a major drug seizure.

In a search operation that was conducted close to the interstate border with Tripura, police seized a huge consignment of banned substances, which were being smuggled into Assam from the nearby state.

A total of 178 cartons of Codeine phosphate cough syrup Phensedyl were seized during the search operation, busting a major attempt to smuggle them into Assam.

Assam Chief Minister also lauded the achievement of Karimganj Police as he shared the news on social media.

"Well done Assam Police!" said the Assam CM as he shared the news.



