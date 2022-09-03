After the sensational eviction drive at Morigaon’s Garukheti, the Assam government is all set to carry out its second major eviction drive in Sonitpur district on Saturday to clear encroachments from 330 acres of land.

The eviction will be carried out at No 3. Chitalmari area in Barchalla assembly constituency, along the northern bank of Brahmaputra River.

The constituency is currently represented by BJP MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu.

Already a company of 1,000 security personnel have arrived at the location for the operation. However, of the 299 families that have been residing in the area, 90 percent of them have already left on receiving the eviction notice around eight months back.

Around 20 excavators and 15 tractors have been put to work for the eviction.

An official engaged in the eviction drive said that the patrolling and area domination exercise were already underway since August 31 by the security personnel, which prompted the residents to vacate the place voluntarily.

While speaking to media regarding the demographic pattern of the alleged encroachers who have been residing in the disputed area, an official said that several mixed communities have been staying here. The majority of them belonged to the Bengali-speaking Muslim community followed by people from the Bengali Hindu and Gorkha communities.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the location to review the preparation for the operation and security arrangements, to avoid any untoward incident.