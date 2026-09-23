Assam: Major fire breaks out after cylinder explosion in Morigaon’s Moirabari, two injured

A cylinder explosion triggered a major fire at Leruarmukh village under Bhelouguri Police Station in Mairabari, Assam’s Morigaon district, severely damaging a residential house and leaving two people seriously injured, according to reports.

The incident occurred at the residence of four brothers, including Abdul Kadir. A cylinder reportedly exploded inside the house, following which the fire rapidly spread and engulfed the entire structure.

Household belongings, a large quantity of jute and important documents were destroyed in the blaze. The families of the four brothers suffered extensive losses in the incident.

Two people sustained serious injuries in the fire and were subsequently taken to Mairabari hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot and began efforts to contain the blaze. Local residents also assisted the emergency teams, and the fire was eventually brought under control.

The extensive damage to the house has left the affected families without shelter, forcing them to stay in the open.

An assessment of the total extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.