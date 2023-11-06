A severe fire destroyed over 15 business establishments in the Barbari area of Guwahati on the night of November 5, as per sources.

The incident took place in a market at Barbari Tiniali, leading to the destruction of at least 19 shops, primarily dealing in fruits and vegetables.

Locals suspect the fire to be an act of arson by unknown miscreants. Authorities, including the police and fire department, were alerted about the incident. Three fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, sources added.

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