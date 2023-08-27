A major fire erupted in Majuli's Puroni Chapori village, destroying five homes and resulting in lakhs of rupees in property damage.

At around 11 o'clock in the evening, the fire started in the homes of four people.

The locals used buckets of water and sand to try and put out the fire, but they were unable.

After waiting for an hour, the fire was put out by the fire crew. There were no reported casualties in the incident. A short circuit was thought to be the origin of the incident, according to a fire officer.