At a time when the state has been soaked in the festivities of Saraswati Puja, a major fire broke in Assam's Tinsukia today.

The fire broke out at a house close to the Railway Gate near Tinikonia. The fire which engulfed the entire house in a short span of time also spread to several other houses nearby causing heavy los to properties.

A fire tender quickly doused the fire after battling with the flames for sometime. However, three houses were completely gutted in the devastating fire.

As the area where the fire broke out is quite congested and full of houses, the fire quickly spread to the nearby houses and destroyed them. It is not yet known what exactly caused the fire in the first place.

Police and fire brigade personnel are in the meantime searching the charred houses and trying to salvage whatever they can.

There have been no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.