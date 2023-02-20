In the biggest haul so far, Assam police intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state at Khatkhati and seized 4.109 kg of heroin with the help of the Assam Police Dog Squad and C-20 CRPF.

Meanwhile, two accused have also been apprehended by the Karbi Anglong police.

On the otherhand, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh and arrested one person along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, according to a statement released by Assam Rifles on February 19.

Also Read: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seize heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh, one arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the team set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in the Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, they found heroin concealed in small pouches and arrested the driver.

The successful operation serves as a major blow to the drug trade in the region, as authorities continue to work towards eradicating illegal activity and keeping the citizens safe.

As investigations continue, the team remains vigilant and committed to its mission to prevent the illegal drug trade from entering the country.